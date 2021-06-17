fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.33
336.68
+ 1.27%
DIA
-2.13
342.89
-0.63%
SPY
-0.15
422.26
-0.04%
TLT
+ 2.11
138.82
+ 1.5%
GLD
-5.16
176.27
-3.02%

AMD And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq Higher Thursday

byHenry Khederian
June 17, 2021 4:34 pm
U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading following Wednesday's Fed announcement. The Fed raised its inflation outlook for 2021 and 13 officials said they see a rate increase in 2023.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 1.27% to $345.34
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) lost 0.62% to $338.65
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) fell by 0.03% to $421.97

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Thursday.

Fox Corp Class B (NASDAQ:FOX), Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) were among the top losers in the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) opened the year, on Jan. 4, 2020, at the price of $17.25 but now its stock can fluctuate $30-$50 on any given day… GME) opened the year, on Jan. 4, 2020, at the price of $17.25 but now its stock can fluctuate $30-$50 on any given day.">Read More

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NASDAQ:CLF) was trading down over 8% at one point Thursday amid overall market weakness following inflation fears stoked by the Federal Reserve’s policy statement… Read More

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares were trading higher Thursday after the chipmaker and Google Cloud announced T2D… Read More

