Here's Why Buyers Came Into Nano-X Imaging Thursday

Nano-X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares climbed higher Thursday after the company announced it submitted a 510(k) premarket notification application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the first version of its multi-source Nanox.ARC 3-D digital tomosynthesis system.

Nano-X Imaging was up 11.47% at $31.19 at last check Thursday.

Nano-X Imaging Daily Chart Analysis:

Shares were falling the past few months, but now look to have broken out what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern.

The stock gapped above the 50-day moving average (green) Thursday, but trades below the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely in a period of consolidation.

The 50-day moving average may hold as an area of support, while the 200-day moving average is somewhere the stock may find resistance.

Key Levels To Watch: