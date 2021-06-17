fbpx
These Are Critical Levels For Bitcoin-Related Stocks SOS And MARA

byMark Putrino
June 17, 2021 11:08 am
These Are Critical Levels For Bitcoin-Related Stocks SOS And MARA

Traders of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) and Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) are watching two critical levels.

The $4.00 level is important for SOS. The stock spent two weeks testing it. It looked like the bulls were going to take it higher, but Wednesday, the bears took control and knocked the shares lower.

If SOS gets back up to $4.00, there’s a good chance it runs into resistance again.

sos_3.png

The critical level for Marathon Digital is $28.50. It was support from February through April.

After a correction, the stock has climbed back above this level and it has been support for the past three days. If this support holds, there’s a good chance that a new uptrend forms.

mara_2.png

