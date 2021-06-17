fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.53
337.48
+ 1.04%
DIA
-0.96
341.72
-0.28%
SPY
+ 0.67
421.44
+ 0.16%
TLT
+ 1.12
139.81
+ 0.79%
GLD
-4.44
175.55
-2.59%

Why Castor Maritime Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 17, 2021 9:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares were trading lower Thursday following a company press release. 

Castor announced that the M/V Magic Rainbow, a 2007-built Panamax dry bulk carrier, following completion of its scheduled drydocking, has been fixed on a time charter contract earning a daily gross charter rate of $25,000 commencing Thursday with a term of between seven and nine months.

The press release goes on to say Castor took delivery of the M/T Wonder Musica, a 2004 Korean-built Aframax/LR2 on June. Castor says the M/T Wonder Musica acquisition was financed in its entirety with cash on hand.

Castor Maritime is a provider of seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, scrap metal, among others. The company's revenues are derived from time charter, bareboat charter and spot charter contracts.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Castor Maritime Stock Is Moving Today

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares are trading higher by 18.3% at $3.69 Thursday morning after the company reported first-quarter EPS and sales results were up year-over-year. read more

Are These 3 Penny Stocks About To Rally?

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) and Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) have all been read more

The QQQ Rallied Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices traded higher Thursday as stocks rebound following a heavy sell-off earlier in the week. Stocks fell on Wednesday amid concerns of inflation and a rise in yields. read more

This Penny Stock Is Creeping Up To A Key Technical Level

Naked Brand Group LTD. (NASDAQ: NAKD) moved higher Friday, likely after shareholders voted for approval of the proposed transaction to divest its Bendon brand brick-and-mortar operations. read more