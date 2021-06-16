fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
342.26
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.05
343.36
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.11
424.37
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
141.05
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
174.03
+ 0.01%

Cramer Thinks Snapchat Is A 'Winner,' Has Changed His Mind On CEO Evan Spiegel

byRachit Vats
June 16, 2021 1:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cramer Thinks Snapchat Is A 'Winner,' Has Changed His Mind On CEO Evan Spiegel

CNBC's Mad Money anchor Jim Cramer said on Tuesday he now believes Snapchat parent Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) is a winner under co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel.

What Happened:  Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that he was wrong in his judgment when he dubbed Spiegel as too “Hollywood.”

“He was on the right side of the tracks. He’s gotten it together,” Cramer replied to a caller on his show.

Snap shares have risen 130% since the company went public in March 2017. Spiegel, whose net worth is estimated to be about $12 billion as per Forbes, has found success with Snapchat. The Stanford alma mater married Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr two months after the company went public.

See Also: Cathie Wood Offloads $9.3M In Snapchat, Buys $32M In Etsy

Why It Matters: The COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be a boon for Snap’s business. While other companies were dealing with economic shutdowns, people around the world who were sheltering in place took to social media for entertainment and social interactions.

At the beginning of 2020, Snap shares were trading at around $16.62. By the end of May, Snap shares were back at new 52-week highs near $20, and the stock got as high as $26.76 in July prior to an extended consolidation period. In October, Snap shares jumped more than 30% to new all-time highs after the company reported blowout subscriber growth in the third quarter.

Price Action: Snap shares closed 2.03% lower at $62.28 on Tuesday.

Read Next: Snapchat Confirms AR Glasses Launch, To Let Users Tip Creators: All You Need To Know

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Tech Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Social Media ETF Proving Impervious To Riots, Twitter Calamity

Keeping personal politics out of the equation and focusing on pure price action, it's clear Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has a political problem. read more

Analyst Sees Snap Hitting $200B Valuation By 2025

An analyst has said that Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) could achieve a valuation of $200 billion in five years. read more

How Large Option Traders Are Playing Snap Following Big Earnings Rally

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) cooled off a bit on Monday after the stock's booming three-day rally following a blowout third-quarter earnings report last week. read more

Which Social Media Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to understand what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more