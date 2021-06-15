Tesla And Biogen Lead The SPY Lower Tuesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday as investors await an outcome from this week's Fed meeting.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.18% to $424.48

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were among the top gainers in the S&P 500 Tuesday.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were among the top losers.

Elsewhere On The Street

