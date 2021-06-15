fbpx
QQQ
-2.25
346.76
-0.65%
DIA
-0.84
345.14
-0.24%
SPY
-0.67
425.93
-0.16%
TLT
-0.17
141.39
-0.12%
GLD
-0.64
175.35
-0.37%

Tesla And Biogen Lead The SPY Lower Tuesday

byHenry Khederian
June 15, 2021 4:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla And Biogen Lead The SPY Lower Tuesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday as investors await an outcome from this week's Fed meeting.

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.18% to $424.48
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 0.65% to $342.26
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 0.26% to $343.41

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were among the top gainers in the S&P 500 Tuesday.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were among the top losers.

Elsewhere On The Street

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) founder Jack Ma, who has had run-ins with Chinese regulators, has remained out of the public view for some time now… Read More

Early Tuesday morning, Hindenburg Research issued a short report on the sports betting company DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)… Read More

When Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) first unveiled the Tesla Model S refresh, many were excited to finally see an updated interior. But one piece of the interior had some people scratching their heads… Read More

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas After-Hours Center Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Alibaba's Stock About To Rally?

Support is a large concentration of buyers who are all looking to pay the same price. At support levels, there is more demand for shares than there is supply. That’s why sell-offs end when they reach them. Sometimes when stocks fall to support, the tide turns and the stock rallies or rebounds. read more

Alibaba Is A Buy Right Now, Says Cramer

CNBC host Jim Cramer said he likes Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) “very much” and recommended that investors buy and hold on to the stock. read more

3 Hot Stocks At Critical Junctures

It may be time to buy the stocks of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: read more

What's Going On With Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng, Alibaba And Pinduoduo Stock Today?

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI), Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV), read more