Tesla And Biogen Lead The SPY Lower Tuesday
U.S. indices were trading lower Tuesday as investors await an outcome from this week's Fed meeting.
- The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 0.18% to $424.48
- The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 0.65% to $342.26
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 0.26% to $343.41
Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were among the top gainers in the S&P 500 Tuesday.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were among the top losers.
Elsewhere On The Street
