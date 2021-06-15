fbpx
QQQ
-2.37
346.88
-0.69%
DIA
-0.75
345.05
-0.22%
SPY
-0.65
425.91
-0.15%
TLT
-0.42
141.64
-0.3%
GLD
-0.89
175.60
-0.51%

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Bank Of America, Exxon Mobil Or Spirit Airlines?

byHenry Khederian
June 15, 2021 1:53 pm
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Bank Of America, Exxon Mobil Or Spirit Airlines?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Bank of America, Exxon Mobil and Spirit Airlines.

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Tuesday with an Outperform and raised the price target from $44 to $46.

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) with a Neutral and raised the price target from $69 to $72.

Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent upgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE:SAVE) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $40 to $42.

