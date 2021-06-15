Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Bank Of America, Exxon Mobil Or Spirit Airlines?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Bank of America, Exxon Mobil and Spirit Airlines.

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Tuesday with an Outperform and raised the price target from $44 to $46.

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) with a Neutral and raised the price target from $69 to $72.

Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent upgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE:SAVE) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $40 to $42.