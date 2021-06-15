Unique Fabricating Shares Jump After Forbearance Agreement Extension
- Engineering and manufacturing company Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSE:UFAB) announced the extension of the Forbearance Agreement with its lenders.
- The extension is through February 28, 2022.
- The agreement provides the company with continued access to credit facilities and sufficient liquidity for currently anticipated needs.
- Unique Fab aims to finalize negotiations with the lenders to enter into an amendment and waiver to cure the defaults during the forbearance period.
- “Our Lenders understand the well-documented and ongoing uncertainty in the Transportation Market regarding the timing of the full resolution of the chip shortage challenges,” said Doug Cain, President and Chief Executive Officer.
- A forbearance agreement makes lenders refrain from enforcing their rights or seeking to collect payment of the company’s debt, or disposing of the collateral securing the debt.
- Price action: UFAB shares are trading higher by 29.7% at $4.24 in premarket on last check Tuesday.
