Unique Fabricating Shares Jump After Forbearance Agreement Extension

byShivani Kumaresan
June 15, 2021 7:34 am
  • Engineering and manufacturing company Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSE:UFABannounced the extension of the Forbearance Agreement with its lenders.
  • The extension is through February 28, 2022.
  • The agreement provides the company with continued access to credit facilities and sufficient liquidity for currently anticipated needs.
  • Unique Fab aims to finalize negotiations with the lenders to enter into an amendment and waiver to cure the defaults during the forbearance period.
  • “Our Lenders understand the well-documented and ongoing uncertainty in the Transportation Market regarding the timing of the full resolution of the chip shortage challenges,” said Doug Cain, President and Chief Executive Officer.
  • A forbearance agreement makes lenders refrain from enforcing their rights or seeking to collect payment of the company’s debt, or disposing of the collateral securing the debt.
  • Price action: UFAB shares are trading higher by 29.7% at $4.24 in premarket on last check Tuesday.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Financing Movers Trading Ideas