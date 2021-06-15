Petco Joins Top WallStreetBets Interests Alongside Clean Energy Fuels, Corsair Gaming, AMC As Stock Surges

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has joined Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE), Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.

What Happened: Clean Energy Fuels remained the most-discussed stock on the forum with 2,337 mentions during the last 24 hours at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Video game hardware maker Corsair Gaming and pet care retailer Petco Health are in second and third place with 1,782 mentions and 1,434 mentions, respectively. Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment followed in the fourth spot with 1,301 mentions.

E-commerce company ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) received 1,163 mentions, while Medicare insurance technology company Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) and Canada-based tech giant BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) were discussed 947 and 910 times on the forum, respectively.

Electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) attracted 577 mentions, followed by mortgage lender UWM Holdings Corp. (NYSE:UWMC) with 509 mentions and medical technology company Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SENS) with 459 mentions.

Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) and videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) do not feature among the ten most-mentioned stocks, as they were discussed only 457 times and 403 times, respectively.

Why It Matters: Along with renewable natural gas company Clean Energy Fuels and Corsair Gaming, Petco has caught the attention of retail investors and could be the target of a retail-fueled short squeeze.

Price Action: Clean Energy Fuels shares closed 3.4% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $11.17 and further rose 2.1% in the after-hours session to $11.41. Corsair Gaming shares closed almost 11.3% higher in the regular trading session at $36.00 and further rose 2.4% in the after-hours session to $36.87.

Petco Health shares closed almost 17.9% higher in the regular trading session at $28.05 but declined almost 0.9% in the after-hours session to $27.80. AMC Entertainment shares closed 15.4% higher in the regular trading session at $57.00 and further gained almost 2% in the after-hours session to $58.11.

