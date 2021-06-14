Why ContextLogic Shares Are Trading Higher Today

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH) shares are trading higher by 13.5% at $11.35 Monday afternoon after earlier announcing a two-year partnership with PrestaShop enabling merchants and brands on the PrestaShop platform to sell on Wish marketplace.

ContextLogic shares have also been trading higher in recent sessions amid increased retail investor interest in the stock.

ContextLogic Inc is an online shopping store. The store provides personalized products, clothing products, accessories, gaming products and equipment, cosmetics, plastic products, mobile covers, and other products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in North America; South America, and other countries.