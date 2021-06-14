Why Nio Shares Are Moving Today

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading higher by 2% at $46.58 Monday afternoon on continued strength after the company on Friday won a key European Whole Vehicle Type Approval license for the ES8.

Nio also recently reported May deliveries and has seen heightened retail trader interest.

See Also: Nio Said To Plan A $31,300 EV To Increase Its China Market Share Under Separate Brand

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. Nio designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.