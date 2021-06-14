Why Anavex Shares Are Surging Today

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares are trading higher by 25.7% at $19.49 after the company highlighted ANAVEX 2-73 and ANAVEX3-71 for Alzheimer's were featured in the journal of Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets. Read more here…

Anavex Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of differentiated therapeutics by applying precision medicine to central nervous system diseases with high unmet need.

Anavex analyzes genomic data from clinical studies to identify biomarkers, which are used to select patients that will receive the therapeutic benefit for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. The company's lead compound ANAVEX 2-73 is being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and potentially other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder caused by mutations in the X-linked gene, methyl-CpG-binding protein 2.