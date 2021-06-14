fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.43
339.81
+ 0.42%
DIA
-2.35
347.47
-0.68%
SPY
-0.91
425.22
-0.21%
TLT
-1.23
143.54
-0.86%
GLD
-1.23
176.97
-0.7%

Why Anavex Shares Are Surging Today

byHenry Khederian
June 14, 2021 1:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares are trading higher by 25.7% at $19.49 after the company highlighted ANAVEX 2-73 and ANAVEX3-71 for Alzheimer's were featured in the journal of Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets. Read more here…

Anavex Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of differentiated therapeutics by applying precision medicine to central nervous system diseases with high unmet need.

Anavex analyzes genomic data from clinical studies to identify biomarkers, which are used to select patients that will receive the therapeutic benefit for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. The company's lead compound ANAVEX 2-73 is being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and potentially other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder caused by mutations in the X-linked gene, methyl-CpG-binding protein 2.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Biotech Stock On The Radar: Anavex, A Neurology-Focused Precision Medicine Company