fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.49
339.75
+ 0.44%
DIA
-2.34
347.46
-0.68%
SPY
-0.87
425.18
-0.21%
TLT
-1.24
143.55
-0.87%
GLD
-1.22
176.96
-0.69%

Why RAPT Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today

byHenry Khederian
June 14, 2021 1:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares are trading higher by 95% at $36.19 after the company reported topline results from its randomized placebo-controlled Phase 1b clinical trial of RPT193 as monotherapy in 31 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Read more here…

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. 

RAPT Therapeutics pipeline of products includes FLX475, designed to selectively inhibit the migration of immunosuppressive regulatory T cells into tumors; and RPT193, designed to selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Soars As Atopic Dermatitis Candidate Shows Promising Action In Early-Stage Study