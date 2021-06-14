What's Going On With TuSimple's Stock Today?

TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP) shares were trading higher by 20.3% at $60 on above-average volume Monday afternoon. On Wednesday, June 16, at 12 p.m. ET, TuSimple management will present in a fireside chat at Baird's Autonomous Day.

TuSimple Holdings is an autonomous technology company in the global truck freight market. It has developed a technology for semi-trucks to build the Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) in partnership with shippers, carriers, railroads, freight brokers, fleet asset owners, and truck hardware partners. The company recognizes revenue primarily from providing freight capacity services.

TuSimple Holdings has a 52-week high of $65.98 and a 52-week low of $32.13.