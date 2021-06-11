fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.89
339.46
+ 0.26%
DIA
+ 0.07
344.91
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.75
422.86
+ 0.18%
TLT
-0.23
142.77
-0.16%
GLD
-2.04
179.78
-1.15%

Nvidia And Dollar Tree Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day For The Markets

byHenry Khederian
June 11, 2021 4:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Nvidia And Dollar Tree Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day For The Markets

U.S. indices had another mixed day of trading following worse-than-expected U.S. jobless figures and inflation data released Thursday. 

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.24% to $341.24
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed slightly higher by 0.04% to $345.12
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed higher by 0.17% to $424.31

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Friday.

Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ:BIDU), Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) were among the top losers.

Elsewhere On The Street

Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) was rallying over 7% after more news on the electric vehicle manufacturer's European expansion and reports of the impending launch of a more cost-effective Nio sub-brand… Read More

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) says there is no “causal association” between its COVID-19 vaccine and cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, based on a review of safety data… Read More

Americans are most likely to return to traveling to make up for a lost time during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted by Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE:HLT)… Read More

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas After-Hours Center Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla And Baidu Lead The QQQ Lower Thursday

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday despite slightly better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. Positive data has potentially raised concerns the Fed could eventually taper stimulus measures. Speculative retail trading in some names has also increased volatility. read more

Baidu And JD.com Lead The Nasdaq Higher Tuesday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure stocks this year. read more

Alibaba Is A Buy Right Now, Says Cramer

CNBC host Jim Cramer said he likes Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) “very much” and recommended that investors buy and hold on to the stock. read more

What's Up With Baidu Stock Today?

Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares were trading higher by 3% in Tuesday's pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sal read more