fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.51
333.33
+ 1.04%
DIA
+ 0.32
344.47
+ 0.09%
SPY
+ 2.02
419.63
+ 0.48%
TLT
+ 0.85
140.84
+ 0.6%
GLD
+ 0.76
176.22
+ 0.43%

McDonald's And Microsoft Lead The Dow Jones In A Mixed Day Of Trading

byHenry Khederian
June 10, 2021 4:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
McDonald's And Microsoft Lead The Dow Jones In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices are trading higher despite worse-than-expected U.S. jobless figures and inflation data. While jobless claims slightly missed consensus estimates, they fell for the sixth straight week.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished slightly higher by 0.06% to $344.98.
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 1.04% to $340.35.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed higher by 0.47% to $423.61.

McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were among the top gainers in the Dow Jones.

Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were among the top losers Thursday.

Elsewhere On The Street

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares moved higher Thursday after it was announced the company is being added to the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 indexes based on the index provider's annual reconstitution… Read More

On-and-off rumors of Nio, Inc. (NYSE:NIO) taking a plunge into the mass Chinese electric vehicle market, which is now dominated by Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) made-in-China Model 3 vehicles, are on again… Read More

Microsoft worked with global TV manufacturers to enable hardware-free Xbox games through internet-connected televisions… Read More

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Amazon And Intuit Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices had another mixed day of trading Tuesday as investors weighed a weakened 10-year treasury yield and the IRS chief stating that Congress should provide clear authority requiring large cryptocurrency transfers be reported to the IRS. read more

Dan Ives Says Apple Is Headed To $3 Trillion Market Cap

The current product development cycle will be the biggest one over the last decade for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, AMC, Disney, GM, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls the iPhone maker, an aerospace giant and big banks. The EV leader, an entertainment giant and movie theater operators were among the bearish calls seen. read more

Microsoft, Apple And Intel Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

Major U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following a better-than-expected May unemployment rate, boosting sentiment surrounding an economic comeback. read more