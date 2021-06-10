fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.10
333.74
+ 0.92%
DIA
+ 1.79
343.00
+ 0.52%
SPY
+ 2.31
419.35
+ 0.55%
TLT
-0.18
141.87
-0.13%
GLD
+ 0.02
176.96
+ 0.01%

Will Alphabet, Facebook Stock Keep Moving Higher?

byMark Putrino
June 10, 2021 8:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Will Alphabet, Facebook Stock Keep Moving Higher?

When stocks are rallying, levels that had been resistance can convert into support levels. This is bullish for stocks and it may occur with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

This dynamic happens because of remorseful sellers.

These investors sold their stock at the resistance level, but after it trades at a higher price, they think selling was a mistake. Many decide to buy their shares back.

But they will only do so if they can get them for the same price at which they sold. This way, they can erase their mistake. As a result, they place their buy orders at their sell price.

If there are enough of these buy orders, a level that had been resistance will convert into a support level. If it happens with GOOGL and FB, the stage is set for another move higher.

For GOOGL, the level to watch is $2,390.

googl_3.png

The $330 level is important for Facebook.

fb_8.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Facebook Stock Breaks Resistance, Makes New All-Time High

Since the end of April, the $330 level has been resistance for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). This means there has been a large group of sellers offering shares at that price. There’s been more than enough supply to satisfy all of the demand. read more

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Facebook, DraftKings Or Exela Technologies?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

Is Facebook's Stock About To Move Lower?

The last time shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reached the $330 level was at the end of April. It tuned out to be a resistance level and a sell-off followed. read more

Facebook Rips To New All-Time High: What's Next?

Satori Fund founder and portfolio manager Dan Niles likes Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) for a reopening play, he said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box.” He believes Facebo read more