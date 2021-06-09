Twitter And Regeneron Lead The SPY In Another Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices at a mixed day of trading Wednesday as investors and traders weighed the U.S. 30-Year Treasury note falling to 2.1483%, the lowest level since March 1.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished slightly higher by 0.02% to $422.28

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished slightly higher by 0.05% to $336.76

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed slightly lower by 0.1% to $346.25

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY.

Fox Corp Class B (NASDAQ:FOX), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) and Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) were among the top gainers for the SPY Wednesday.

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were among the top losers.

Elsewhere On The Street

