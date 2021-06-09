fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.08
336.68
+ 0.02%
DIA
-1.53
347.87
-0.44%
SPY
-0.61
422.89
-0.14%
TLT
+ 1.24
139.21
+ 0.88%
GLD
-0.36
177.68
-0.2%

Twitter And Regeneron Lead The SPY In Another Mixed Day Of Trading

byHenry Khederian
June 9, 2021 4:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as investors and traders weighed the U.S. 30-Year Treasury note falling to 2.1483%, the lowest level since March 1.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished slightly higher by 0.02% to $422.28

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished slightly higher by 0.05% to $336.76

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed slightly lower by 0.1% to $346.25

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Fox Corp Class B (NASDAQ:FOX), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) and Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) were among the top gainers for the SPY Wednesday.

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were among the top losers.

Elsewhere On The Street

Jim Cramer said he expects the meme-stock mania to continue. "What else is there to do," Cramer said Wednesday afternoon on CNBC, adding that he expects the retail stock frenzy to get even hotter than it already is… Read More

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) shares were gaining ground Wednesday after an analyst at Wells Fargo Securities upgraded the stock… Read More

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares were trading higher Wednesday as retail traders continue to push high short interest stocks higher… Read More

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas After-Hours Center Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Campbell Soup Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shares are trading lower by 7.6% at $45.40 Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results and cut FY21 EPS guidance below estimates. read more

Alibaba, Tesla Among Cramer's Stay-At-Home Stock Ideas

On CNBC's "Mad Money," Jim Cramer said that he would avoid index funds that are trying to mimic the movement of S&P 500 right now, as they include energy stocks, cruise line stocks and other out--of-favor names. read more

The Top 10 Value Stocks In The S&P 500

TheStreet's Doug Kass Tweets: Coming up on @TSTRealMoney Why I am buying $CPB... and why the company remains an attractive takeover target.