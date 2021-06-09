What's Up With Genius Brands Stock Today?

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares are trading higher by 11% at $2.20 Wednesday afternoon on continued strength. It was announced on Tuesday the company will join the Russell 3000 index.

Genius Brands International is a kids media company that is engaged in developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution.

The company's portfolio features programming for toddlers to tweens, including the preschool properties Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr. and Llama Llama for Netflix, toddler brand Baby Genius, STEM-based series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club, and the new preschool show, Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten.