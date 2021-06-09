Oil Hits $70. Will Exxon's Stock Break Out?

The rally in oil continues, trading at its highest level in more than two years.

On Wednesday morning, the price has reached $70 a barrel and shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) appear to be on the verge of a breakout.

Exxon's stock ran into resistance at the $62 level in early March and hit resistance at this level once again in May. A sell-off followed then as well.

See Also: Best Oil Stocks

Now the stock has reached this level once more and there’s a good chance it breaks through this time.

With the price of oil higher, Exxon is worth more money. This should bring new buyers into the market.