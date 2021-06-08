fbpx
Amazon And Intuit Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day Of Trading

byHenry Khederian
June 8, 2021 4:28 pm
U.S. indices had another mixed day of trading Tuesday as investors weighed a weakened 10-year treasury yield and the IRS chief stating that Congress should provide clear authority requiring large cryptocurrency transfers be reported to the IRS.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished slightly higher by 0.05% to $336.76
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed slightly lower by 0.1% to $346.25
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) finished slightly higher by 0.02% to $422.28

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Top gainers for the Nasdaq Tuesday included Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Top losers for the QQQ Tuesday included Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Fox Corp Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN). 

Elsewhere On The Street

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares were trading 12% higher after the company reported a third-quarter earnings beat and raised its full-year guidance… Read More

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) commenced its Worldwide Developers Conference, also known as WWDC21, on Monday, presenting online for the second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysts, of course, paid attention… Read More

CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares traded higher Tuesday as retail traders push the stock up. The stock was trending throughout the day on StockTwits as momentum from the page likely helped push the stock higher… Read More

