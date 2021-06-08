Why PDSB Shares Are Trading Higher Today

PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares are trading higher by 13.3% at $10.65 Tuesday morning after the company highlighted the release of interim data for PDS0101 in an NCI-led Phase 2 clinical study in oral presentation at the ASCO 2021 annual meeting.

PDS Biotechnology Corp operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, principally involved in drug discovery in the United States. PDS Biotechnology is primarily engaged in the treatment of various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer and other cancers.

PDS Biotechnology's products are based on the proprietary Versamune platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system to unleash a powerful and targeted attack against cancer cells.