Why Clover Health Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
June 8, 2021 8:58 am
Why Clover Health Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares were trading higher by 37% at $16.35 on heavy volume Tuesday morning.

Over 28 million Clover shares had traded at press time before the opening bell, and according to data from SwaggyStocks, the company holds the largest share of comment volume at 26% on WallStreetBets.

Clover Health has also had over 2,900 "positive mentions" on WallStreetBets over the last day, helping contribute to the high volume of shares being traded. 

Clover Health is a health care technology company. Clover Health uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients.

