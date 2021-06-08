fbpx
Why Tesla Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 8, 2021 8:12 am
Why Tesla Shares Are Moving Today

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were trading higher by 3% at $623.11 in Tuesday's premarket session on a report the China Passenger Car Association said Tesla sold 33,463 China-made cars in May including exports — a 29% rise from April.

Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. Tesla sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities. Tesla also makes solar roofs and plans to enter the HVAC market.

The Tesla Roadster debuted in 2008, Model S in 2012, Model X in 2015, Model 3 in 2017 and Model Y in 2020. Global deliveries in 2020 were 499,647 units. Tesla went public in 2010 and employs about 71,000 people.

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

