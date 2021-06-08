fbpx
Is Google Stock Setting Up To Move Higher?

byMark Putrino
June 8, 2021 8:22 am
Is Google Stock Setting Up To Move Higher?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) could be breaking the resistance that has existed at the $2,390 level since the end of April. If it occurs, it could set the stage for a new uptrend to form.

The key now is to see if the $2,390 level converts into a support level. Resistance levels converting into support is a common occurrence during market rallies. It could happen here.

Many of the investors who sold at $2,390 will regret their sale decision if the stock moves higher. A number of these remorseful sellers will decide to buy their shares back.

But they will only do so if they can get it for the same price they sold at.

As a result, these investors will be placing buy orders at the $2,390 level. If there are enough of them, support will form. This may be the first step in the formation of a new uptrend.

 

