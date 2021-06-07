fbpx
QQQ
-0.19
335.79
-0.06%
DIA
-1.35
349.25
-0.39%
SPY
-0.93
423.53
-0.22%
TLT
-0.35
140.25
-0.25%
GLD
+ 0.21
176.95
+ 0.12%

Facebook Stock Breaks Resistance, Makes New All-Time High

byMark Putrino
June 7, 2021 12:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Facebook Stock Breaks Resistance, Makes New All-Time High

Since the end of April, the $330 level has been resistance for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). This means there has been a large group of sellers offering shares at that price. There’s been more than enough supply to satisfy all of the demand.

This is why each time the shares reached $330, they backed off. The sellers put a top on the price. Monday morning, however, shares broke through this resistance and are trading at an all-time high. This could mean the sellers are finally finished selling.

With this supply of shares out of the way, the bulls will need to pay higher prices and a new uptrend could be forming.

See Also: Here's How Much New G7 Tax Proposals Could Hurt FANG Stocks

fb_7.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Facebook, DraftKings Or Exela Technologies?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

Is Facebook's Stock About To Move Lower?

The last time shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) reached the $330 level was at the end of April. It tuned out to be a resistance level and a sell-off followed. read more

Facebook Rips To New All-Time High: What's Next?

Satori Fund founder and portfolio manager Dan Niles likes Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) for a reopening play, he said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box.” He believes Facebo read more

Why Dan Niles Likes These 2 FAANG Stocks Right Now

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) are reopening plays, Satori Fund founder and portfolio manager Dan Niles s read more