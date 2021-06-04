Microsoft, Apple And Intel Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

Major U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following a better-than-expected May unemployment rate, boosting sentiment surrounding an economic comeback.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.54% to $347.90.

(NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.54% to $347.90. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.7% to $335.60.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.7% to $335.60. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed higher by 0.91% to $422.60.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Friday.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) were among the few losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

