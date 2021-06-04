fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.60
324.40
+ 1.7%
DIA
+ 1.82
344.20
+ 0.53%
SPY
+ 3.67
415.10
+ 0.88%
TLT
+ 1.89
136.12
+ 1.37%
GLD
+ 1.89
173.38
+ 1.08%

Microsoft, Apple And Intel Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

byHenry Khederian
June 4, 2021 4:16 pm
Major U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following a better-than-expected May unemployment rate, boosting sentiment surrounding an economic comeback.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.54% to $347.90.
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.7% to $335.60.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed higher by 0.91% to $422.60.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the DIA, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Friday.

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) were among the few losers for the DIA.

Elsewhere On The Street

Bitcoin-focused developer group Satoshi.radio.br want to make the coin's blockchain available as a free worldwide public service that works offline thanks to dedicated space-based radio stations… Read More

Illinois continues its cannabis sales streak having just broken yet another record, exceeding $100 million for the third month in a row, according to the state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation… Read More

President Joe Biden’s U.S. electric vehicles (EVs) ramp will include advancing domestic recycling of batteries to reuse lithium and other metals… Read More

