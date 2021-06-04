fbpx
Why Tesla Stock Is Racing Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
June 4, 2021 2:03 pm
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading higher by 4.7% at $599.79 Friday afternoon following reports suggesting the company is looking to bring in Model 3 cars to India by July-August for testing. 

Tesla shares were otherwise trading lower for the week after the company recalled some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the U.S. over the risk of loose bolts.

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. Tesla also sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities.

