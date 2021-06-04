fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.78
324.22
+ 1.75%
DIA
+ 1.81
344.21
+ 0.52%
SPY
+ 3.91
414.86
+ 0.93%
TLT
+ 1.66
136.35
+ 1.2%
GLD
+ 1.84
173.44
+ 1.05%

What Are The Short- And Long-Term Outlooks For Apple Stock?

byAdam Eckert
June 4, 2021 3:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What Are The Short- And Long-Term Outlooks For Apple Stock?

With Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPLrecent underperformance, the panel on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" on Friday discussed possible outlooks.

Short-Term Catalyst: Although Apple has traded sideways recently, its Worldwide Developers Conference could be the catalyst that takes the stock higher, Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian told CNBC.

Related Link: Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference Is Almost Here: What You Need To Know

Apple's margins, earnings and free cash flow are all increasing, he said, adding that after its recent pause, the stock seems primed for another move to the upside. 

Najarian bought Apple call options this week after seeing a spike in call buying activity. 

Apple is scheduled to have its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 7.

Related Link: Is Apple's Stock About To Rally?

Long-Term Outlook: Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal has a longer-term outlook on Apple.

Apple has grown at a 40% compound annual growth rate over the last five years, Lebenthal told CNBC. 

The stock has been "stuck in the mud" for the last nine months, he said, adding that he expects the stock to trend higher after it announces another blowout earnings report during the next earnings season.

Apple is buying back shares while the stock sits at depressed levels, which will benefit the company's earnings power, he noted.

Over the next one to three years, the stock will trade much higher, Lebenthal said, adding he expects the stock to trade at $150 per share by the end of 2021.

AAPL Price Action: Apple has traded as high as $145.09 and as low as $80.19 over a 52-week period. It is down 5.31% year-to-date.

At last check Friday at publication, the stock was up 2.10% at $126.14.

(Photo courtesy of Apple.)

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

When Will Apple Buy A Big Company?

Jim Cramer spoke on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), about the future of the company. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Home Depot, Nio, ViacomCBS And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included a new Warren Buffett stake and a big-box retailer. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coinbase, Disney, Nike, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker and software and aerospace giants. read more

A Bullish Take On Apple Stock

Although Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has traded lower since its outstanding earnings report, the stock will still make new all-time highs in 2021, Jim Lebenthal said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report." read more