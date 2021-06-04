Why Windtree Therapeutics Stock Is Moving Today

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:WINT) shares are trading higher by 32% at $2.63 in Friday's premarket session after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and an $8 price target.

Windtree Therapeutics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases. The company's technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant and novel drug delivery technologies that deliver aerosolized KL4 surfactant without invasive procedures.

Windtree's development program utilizing its proprietary technology platform is AEROSURF that is being developed for the treatment of respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It operates in the business segment of research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products.