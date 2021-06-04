fbpx
QQQ
-3.47
336.94
-1.04%
DIA
-0.35
346.71
-0.1%
SPY
-1.50
421.83
-0.36%
TLT
-0.52
139.05
-0.38%
GLD
-3.52
182.29
-1.97%

What's Going On With Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH) Today?

byAdam Eckert
June 3, 2021 9:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH) Today?

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (NYSE:PSTH) is trading lower Thursday night following a report by the Wall Street Journal stating that the Bill Ackman-backed SPAC is nearing a deal with Universal Music Group that would value the world's largest music company at around $40 billion.

The report, which cited people familiar with the matter, said it would be the largest SPAC deal to date and noted that the deal is not yet finalized. 

Ackman was asked about his PSTH SPAC at the Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival on May 12.  The billionaire hedge fund manager told the Wall Street Journal that he had been working on a deal with an "iconic company" since November.

Related Link: Bill Ackman Talks, The Timeline Reacts: What Pershing Square SPAC Is Looking At To Buy … Maybe

Tontine Structure: The structure of PSTH is unique in that it offers two-ninths of a warrant with each share, exercisable at $23. 

Investors do not receive the warrants if they choose to redeem their stock prior to the closing of the acquisition. The structure was formed in order to encourage long-term investments in the SPAC.

Price Action: PSTH stock began trading at the IPO price of $20 per share in September 2020. Since that time, it has traded as high as $34.10. 

At last check Thursday, PSTH was trading down 5.36% in after-hours trading on Thursday at $23.65.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

M&A Movers Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

'SPACs Attack' Recap: Looking Back At 8 SPAC Deals Plus Latest SPAC Headlines And Earnings

Last week featured eight announced SPAC deals. The week also had earnings from several well-known former SPACs. Here is a look back at the week that was SPACs for deals and headline news, all covered on Benzinga’s “SPACs Attack.” read more

Bill Ackman Talks, The Timeline Reacts: What Pershing Square SPAC Is Looking At To Buy ... Maybe

One of the most best-known SPACs is moving higher Wednesday with Bill Ackman providing public comments on its focus and possible timeline. read more

Bloomberg Denies Report Of Minority Stake Sale Talks With Bill Ackman's SPAC

Financial media juggernaut Bloomberg LP has denied a media report that claimed the company is exploring a deal to sell a minority stake to a company controlled by billionaire investor Bill Ackman. read more

Pershing Square Tontine Shares Move Lower After Hours Amid Report Co. Near Deal With Universal Music Group, Would Be The Largest-Ever Deal For A SPAC, Valued $40B-$42B

-Dow Jones read more