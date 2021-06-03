Tesla And Baidu Lead The QQQ Lower Thursday

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday despite slightly better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. Positive data has potentially raised concerns the Fed could eventually taper stimulus measures. Speculative retail trading in some names has also increased volatility.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 1.04% to $330.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 1.04% to $330. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 0.1% to $346.02.

(NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 0.1% to $346.02. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed lower by 0.37% to $418.77.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were among top gainers for the Nasdaq Thursday.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) were among the top losers in the QQQ Thursday.

Elsewhere On The Street

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) announced its plan to purchase 15 supersonic jets, referred to as Overture, from Boom Supersonic, with the option to purchase an additional 35 aircraft… Read More

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have been locked in a lackluster phase since mid-May, and the recent headlines about multiple recalls couldn't have come at a worse time… Read More

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) is rolling out a subscription service that will provide users with enhanced features including the ability to undo a tweet before it is published… Read More