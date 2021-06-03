fbpx
QQQ
-3.47
336.94
-1.04%
DIA
-0.35
346.71
-0.1%
SPY
-1.50
421.83
-0.36%
TLT
-0.52
139.05
-0.38%
GLD
-3.52
182.29
-1.97%

Tesla And Baidu Lead The QQQ Lower Thursday

byHenry Khederian
June 3, 2021 4:32 pm
Tesla And Baidu Lead The QQQ Lower Thursday

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday despite slightly better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. Positive data has potentially raised concerns the Fed could eventually taper stimulus measures. Speculative retail trading in some names has also increased volatility.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 1.04% to $330.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 0.1% to $346.02.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed lower by 0.37% to $418.77.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were among top gainers for the Nasdaq Thursday.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) were among the top losers in the QQQ Thursday.

