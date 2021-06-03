Tesla And Baidu Lead The QQQ Lower Thursday
U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday despite slightly better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. Positive data has potentially raised concerns the Fed could eventually taper stimulus measures. Speculative retail trading in some names has also increased volatility.
- The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished lower by 1.04% to $330.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 0.1% to $346.02.
- The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) closed lower by 0.37% to $418.77.
Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were among top gainers for the Nasdaq Thursday.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Baidu Inc ADR Class A (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) were among the top losers in the QQQ Thursday.
Elsewhere On The Street
United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) announced its plan to purchase 15 supersonic jets, referred to as Overture, from Boom Supersonic, with the option to purchase an additional 35 aircraft… Read More
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares have been locked in a lackluster phase since mid-May, and the recent headlines about multiple recalls couldn't have come at a worse time… Read More
Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) is rolling out a subscription service that will provide users with enhanced features including the ability to undo a tweet before it is published… Read More
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.