Why Castor Maritime Stock Is Moving Today

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares are trading higher by 18.3% at $3.69 Thursday morning after the company reported first-quarter EPS and sales results were up year-over-year.

Castor Maritime reported quarterly earnings of 2 cents per share, compared to a loss of 7 cents per share from the same period last year. Castor Maritime also reported $7 million in sales this quarter. This represents a greater than 150% increase over sales of $2.73 million in the same period last year.

Castor Maritime engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar and scrap metals.