fbpx
QQQ
-2.85
336.32
-0.85%
DIA
-0.29
346.65
-0.08%
SPY
-1.34
421.67
-0.32%
TLT
-0.38
138.91
-0.27%
GLD
-3.62
182.39
-2.02%

Why Castor Maritime Stock Is Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 3, 2021 10:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares are trading higher by 18.3% at $3.69 Thursday morning after the company reported first-quarter EPS and sales results were up year-over-year.

Castor Maritime reported quarterly earnings of 2 cents per share, compared to a loss of 7 cents per share from the same period last year. Castor Maritime also reported $7 million in sales this quarter. This represents a greater than 150% increase over sales of $2.73 million in the same period last year.

Castor Maritime engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar and scrap metals.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Are These 3 Penny Stocks About To Rally?

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) and Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) have all been read more

The QQQ Rallied Today. Here's Why.

U.S. indices traded higher Thursday as stocks rebound following a heavy sell-off earlier in the week. Stocks fell on Wednesday amid concerns of inflation and a rise in yields. read more

This Penny Stock Is Creeping Up To A Key Technical Level

Naked Brand Group LTD. (NASDAQ: NAKD) moved higher Friday, likely after shareholders voted for approval of the proposed transaction to divest its Bendon brand brick-and-mortar operations. read more

Castor Maritime Nears End Of A Pattern: Technical Levels To Watch

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) traded 6.3% higher Thursday to close at $0.46. Below is a technical look at the chart. read more