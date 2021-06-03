fbpx
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Virgin Galactic Or United Airlines?

byHenry Khederian
June 3, 2021 7:51 am
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) announced a new contract Thursday to fly Kellie Gerardi, a researcher for the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS), on a dedicated research flight.

According to the press release, Gerardi will conduct experiments and test new health care technologies while she is in space.

The announcement also states that IIAS and Virgin Galactic teams will collaborate with academic and government partners to carefully plan Gerardi's flight activities to maximize the science and technology advancements gained from the research experiments.

Shares of Virgin Galactic are trading higher by 4.08% at $32.40 in Thursday's premarket session.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) announced a commercial agreement Thursday with Denver-based aerospace company Boom Supersonic to add aircraft to its global fleet as well as a cooperative sustainability initiative, a move that it said facilitates a leap forward in returning supersonic speeds to aviation.

United Airlines says Boom Supersonic's aircraft will cut travel times in half and operate on up to 100% sustainable aviation fuel.

Shares of United Airlines are trading lower by 1% at $59.69 in Thursday's premarket session.

Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic. 

