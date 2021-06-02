What Happened With AMC, GameStop, Koss, Nokia And Palantir Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares soared higher Wednesday by 95.6% to $62.55 amid renewed interest from retail investors. The company announced Tuesday that it raised $230.5 million in new equity from Mudrick Capital.

AMC wasn't the only name that had staggering gains for the day: here's a roundup of tickers being powered by heightened levels of retail investor interest.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares soared higher by 13.4% to $282.24 on the day in sympathy with shares of AMC. GameStop also announced that it will report first-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) shares traded as high as $5.55 Wednesday before closing the day higher by 5% to $5.45.

Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. The company's network business derives revenue from selling wireless and fixed-line hardware, software and services. Nokia's technology segment licenses its patent portfolio to handset manufacturers and makes royalties from Nokia-branded cellphones.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares skyrocketed off a higher volume of 18.96 million shares traded on the day relative to the 100-day average of 3.64 million shares.

Koss Corp is a engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessory products.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares also soared Wednesday, gaining a staggering 62% on the day.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a home furnishings retailer, operating around 1,020 stores in all 50 states.

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) shares hit an intraday high of $21.86 before closing the day higher by 1.94% to $21.54.

Mattel markets toy products that are sold to its wholesale customers and direct to retail consumers.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shares were also boosted by the renewed interest from retail investors Wednesday, with shares gaining 6% to $24.45 on the day.

Palantir provides organizations with solutions to manage large disparate data sets in an attempt to gain insight and drive operational outcomes.

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares closed higher by 29% to 82 cents off 426 million shares traded, relative to the 100- day average of 85 million.

Naked Brand operates as an intimate, apparel and swimwear company. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands.