Why Is Moderna Stock Moving Today?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher by 5% at $194.22 Wednesday morning amid continued vaccine optimism.

The company announced an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific for fill/finish manufacturing of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, and a new drug substance production agreement with Lonza.

Moderna is commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

Moderna had 24 mRNA development programs as of early 2021, with 13 of these in clinical trials. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.