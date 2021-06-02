fbpx
Is Google Stock About To Sell-Off?

byMark Putrino
June 2, 2021 11:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Google Stock About To Sell-Off?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) may be about to head south.

The stock has run into resistance at $2,390. There’s a large concentration of sellers at this level. There is enough supply to satisfy all of the demand. That keeps the price from moving higher.

Stocks frequently trend lower after they hit resistance levels. This is what happened when GOOGL reached the $2,390 level in late April. And if it can’t break this resistance over the next few days, there’s a good chance that it happens again.

googl_0.png

