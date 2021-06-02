Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Zoom Video, Microsoft Or Canopy Growth?

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are trading higher by 1.5% at $332.49 in Wednesday's premarket session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued second-quarter and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained Zoom with a Neutral and raised the price target from $325 to $345.

Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Nikam maintained Zoom with a Hold and raised the price target from $360 to $375.

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained Zoom with an Overweight and lowers the price target from $541 to $464.

Citigroup analyst Walter Pritchard maintained Zoom with a Neutral and raises the price target from $362 to $380.

BTIG analyst Matt VanVliet maintained Zoom with a Buy and lowered the price target from $550 to $495.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are trading higher by around 0.25% after KGI Securities analyst Freddy Chen initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $300.

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) (TSX:WEED) shares are trading higher by 1.52% at $24.65 after Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley upgraded from Sell to Hold and lowered the price target from CA$32 to CA$30.