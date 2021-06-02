fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
332.82
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.06
345.81
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.00
419.67
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
138.21
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.03
177.87
+ 0.02%

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Zoom Video, Microsoft Or Canopy Growth?

byHenry Khederian
June 2, 2021 8:40 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Zoom Video, Microsoft Or Canopy Growth?

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are trading higher by 1.5% at $332.49 in Wednesday's premarket session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued second-quarter and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained Zoom with a Neutral and raised the price target from $325 to $345.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Matthew Nikam maintained Zoom with a Hold and raised the price target from $360 to $375.
  • Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained Zoom with an Overweight and lowers the price target from $541 to $464.
  • Citigroup analyst Walter Pritchard maintained Zoom with a Neutral and raises the price target from $362 to $380.
  • BTIG analyst Matt VanVliet maintained Zoom with a Buy and lowered the price target from $550 to $495.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are trading higher by around 0.25% after KGI Securities analyst Freddy Chen initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $300.

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) (TSX:WEED) shares are trading higher by 1.52% at $24.65 after Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley upgraded from Sell to Hold and lowered the price target from CA$32 to CA$30.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Canopy Growth Stock Heads Toward Resistance: What's Next?

Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC) shares were trading higher Tuesday following an upgrade from MKM Partners. The analyst firm upgraded the cannabis stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a CA$55 ($45.70) price target.  read more

Todd Gordon's Constellation Brands Options Trade

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon said he likes Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) for a variety of reasons. read more

Canopy Growth Might Be Headed Higher After Its Double Bottom Reversal

Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) put in a double bottom, co-host Dennis Dick said Thursday on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep." read more

Tilray And Canopy Growth Need A Trend Change: Could SAFE Act Save Them?

4/20 celebrations come during a seasonally bearish time for cannabis-related stocks. Bulls can still find bullish setups and over-sold bounces, however, and long-term investors can find good entries at the bottom of trends. read more