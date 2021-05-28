fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.05
331.83
+ 0.32%
DIA
+ 1.09
343.51
+ 0.32%
SPY
+ 0.90
418.39
+ 0.21%
TLT
-0.22
138.87
-0.16%
GLD
+ 0.59
177.12
+ 0.33%

Nvidia, eBay Lead The Nasdaq Higher Friday

byHenry Khederian
May 28, 2021 4:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Nvidia, eBay Lead The Nasdaq Higher Friday

U.S. indices continued trading higher following better-than-expected U.S. jobless numbers Thursday as well as reports that President Joe Biden will propose a $6-trillion federal budget.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.32% at $333.93.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.3% at $345.64.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) also finished higher by 0.18% at $420.04.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) were among the top leaders for the Nasdaq Friday.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) and Fox Corp Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) were among the top losers in the QQQ.

Elsewhere On The Street

The recent move in AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has nothing to do with a short squeeze, Lightshed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." … Read More

The phrase "meme stocks" is somewhat disrespectful, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." … Read More

Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were trading higher in Friday's session following the company's first-quarter print … Read More

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Nokia Stock Pops Over Big Resistance: Is A Short Squeeze Next?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has pumped out 20 separate news releases this month and is a leading vendor in the telecommunications equipment industry. read more

Boeing, Intel Lead The DIA Higher Thursday

U.S. indices were trading higher Thursday following better-than-expected U.S. jobless numbers as well as reports that President Joe Biden will propose a $6-trillion budget. read more

Why Is Tilray's Stock Surging And What's Next?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) broke bullish from a triangle on May 25 and on Wednesday its stock had bullish continuation. read more

Tesla And Comcast Lead The QQQ Higher Wednesday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading as traders and investors weigh Wednesday's earnings reports. Concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure tech stocks this year. read more