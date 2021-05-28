Palantir Stock Breaks Resistance And Moves Higher

For a week the bulls and bears were locked in a struggle. Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) stalled out at resistance at the $21.25 level.

But that’s changed. The resistance has been broken and the bulls overpowered the bears and took the stock higher.

There may be some resistance, or a large number of sellers, at levels around $24. This is where the shares peaked in April before the recent sell-off.