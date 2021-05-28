Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Salesforce, Lordstown Motors Or Express?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here's the latest news and updates for Salesforce, Lordstown Motors and Express.

Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were trading higher Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued second-quarter EPS and sales guidance above estimates and raised FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $8.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares were trading higher Friday morning after a 13G filing showed DE Shaw has a 5% stake in the company.