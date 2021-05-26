Tesla And Comcast Lead The QQQ Higher Wednesday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading as traders and investors weigh Wednesday's earnings reports. Concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure tech stocks this year.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.35% to $334.13.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.35% to $334.13. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.03% at $343.27.

(NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.03% at $343.27. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) also finished higher by 0.2% at $419.07.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) were top gainers for the QQQ Wednesday.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq.

