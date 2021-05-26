fbpx
Tesla And Comcast Lead The QQQ Higher Wednesday

byHenry Khederian
May 26, 2021 4:12 pm
Tesla And Comcast Lead The QQQ Higher Wednesday

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading as traders and investors weigh Wednesday's earnings reports. Concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names, have continued to pressure tech stocks this year.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 0.35% to $334.13.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.03% at $343.27.
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) also finished higher by 0.2% at $419.07.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) were top gainers for the QQQ Wednesday.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq.

Elsewhere On The Street

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have picked up momentum, adding roughly 36% so far this week. B Riley Securities analyst Eric Wold downgraded shares of AMC from Buy to Neutral and maintained a $16 price target… Read More

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares gained ground Wednesday after the company announced additional programming details around its exclusive live streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation. FuboTV will launch a dedicated streaming experience where subscribers can seamlessly stream all qualifying matches… Read More

The QQQ was trading relatively flat Wednesday on very low volume. Despite not showing substantial signs of weakness, a number of institutions purchased a considerable number of puts, betting over $2.99 million the QQQ Trust Series… Read More

