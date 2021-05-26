Why Ford Stock Is Racing Higher Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are trading higher by 6.6% at $13.66 after the company announced its 'Ford+' plan to improve electrification, commercial offerings, consumer connected services.

Shares of Ford are trading higher by nearly 50% over the past six months given investor interest in Ford's EV research and development, as well as product offerings.

Ford Motor manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe. Sales in North America and Europe made up 69% and 19.5% of 2020 auto revenue, respectively. Ford has about 186,000 employees, including about 58,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.