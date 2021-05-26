fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.62
332.35
+ 0.19%
DIA
+ 0.19
342.99
+ 0.06%
SPY
+ 0.52
417.72
+ 0.12%
TLT
+ 0.13
139.33
+ 0.09%
GLD
+ 0.10
177.85
+ 0.06%

Why Ford Stock Is Racing Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
May 26, 2021 10:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are trading higher by 6.6% at $13.66 after the company announced its 'Ford+' plan to improve electrification, commercial offerings, consumer connected services.

Shares of Ford are trading higher by nearly 50% over the past six months given investor interest in Ford's EV research and development, as well as product offerings.

Ford Motor manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe. Sales in North America and Europe made up 69% and 19.5% of 2020 auto revenue, respectively. Ford has about 186,000 employees, including about 58,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Here's Why Ford Stock Is Racing Higher Today

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher amid optimism surrounding the company's F-150 Lightning vehicle. CEO Jim Farley earlier indicated the company has seen over 44,500 reservations in less than 48 hours. read more

What's Going On With Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng, Alibaba And Pinduoduo Stock Today?

Shares of several Chinese companies, including Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI), Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV), read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Ford, GM Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

Ford Stock: Find Out The Level To Watch

Benzinga's Luke Jacobi talked about Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Monday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour." read more