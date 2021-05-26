Why Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares are trading higher by 48% at $2.19 Wednesday morning after the company, and Sinovant Sciences, announced topline results from the Phase 3 trial of lefamulin in Chinese adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Nabriva Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Nabriva is engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics.

Nabriva is developing a product candidate, lefamulin, to be the first pleuromutilin antibiotic available for systemic administration in humans. It operates in one reportable segment, which comprises the research and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections.