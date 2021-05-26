fbpx
Alibaba Is A Buy Right Now, Says Cramer

byMadhukumar Warrier
May 26, 2021 12:09 am
CNBC host Jim Cramer said he likes Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) “very much” and recommended that investors buy and hold on to the stock.

What Happened: On the CNBC “Mad Money" lightning round Tuesday, Cramer noted that Alibaba’s stock has fallen a lot.

“I think you should buy it and put it away,” he said.

Earlier this month, Cramer said he likes Alibaba, but can endorse Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) too.

See Also: These Alibaba Options Traders See Upside Ahead

Why It Matters: Alibaba’s stock is down 33.9% from a 52-week high of $319.32 it touched in late October last year. The stock is down 9.28% year-to-date.

Alibaba has faced increased regulatory scrutiny in China since October last year after its co-founder Jack Ma criticized China's banking sector as operating with a “pawnshop mentality." The government scuttled the planned blockbuster Ant Group IPO shortly after Ma made the comments.

Alibaba was hit with a record $2.8 billion fine in April over purportedly abusing its dominant market position in the country.

It was reported earlier this month that a consortium led by Alibaba has invested $400 million in the consumer retail arm of Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group Corp.

Price Action: Alibaba shares closed 0.3% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $211.13 and further rose another 0.3% in the after-hours session to $211.80.

Read Next: Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of These 3 Chinese Alibaba Rivals

Long Ideas News Media Trading Ideas

