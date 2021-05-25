Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line And Carnival Soar In A Mixed Day For The Market

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names. Here's how each of the major indices performed for the trading day:

(NASDAQ:SPY) also finished higher by 1.02% at $419.17. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.56% at $343.96.

(NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.56% at $343.96. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) finished higher by 1.68% at $332.51.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) and Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) were the best performing names in the S&P 500 Tuesday.

Cruise line shares were trading higher amid cruise sector and reopening optimism. Norwegian Cruise Line on Monday also announced the resumption of Alaska cruises.

Meanwhile, Edison International (NYSE:EIX), Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) and Baker Hughes Co (NYSE:BKR) were some of the most hammered names.

Elsewhere On The Street

