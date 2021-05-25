So, Is Patantir Stock Finally Going To Break Out?

The stock of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) may be about to move higher.

Over the past week, resistance at the $21.25 level has kept a top on the share price. But the bulls keep chipping away and the resistance seems to be diminishing.

If the bulls absorb all of the shares at this level, it will set the stage for a rally as new buyers enter the market. These new buyers will have to pay higher prices if they want to acquire shares. This could force Palantir's stock into a new uptrend.

