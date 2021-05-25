What's Going On With Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares are trading higher by 57% at $2.91 after the company announced a respiratory and ophthalmology collaboration with Genentech.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of the Anticalin class of biotherapeutics.

Anticalin proteins are engineered versions of lipocalins, human proteins that naturally bind, store and transport a wide spectrum of molecules. Pieris creates differentiated drugs such as PRS-080, PRS-060, PRS-343 and PRS-332 that can help patients suffering from cancer, severe asthma, anemia, and other medical conditions with a high unmet medical need.

The company has a market cap of $178 million.