What's Going On With Delta, United Airlines And American Airlines Stock Today?

Shares of several airline companies, including Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) are trading higher by 2.4%, 3.7% and 2.8%, respectively, after multiple companies in the space gave positive business updates at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries.

United Airlines is the world's third-largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international travel than legacy peers.

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by scheduled revenue passenger miles. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of U.S. legacy carriers.